SpaceX lands major AI computing contracts with Anthropic, Google ahead of market debut: Report

SpaceX signed major artificial intelligence computing agreements with Anthropic and Google, expanding its role in the AI infrastructure sector as the company prepares for a potential public offering, the digital financial services platform Futubull reported on Saturday.

The combined value of the computing-access deals could exceed $70 billion if the contracts are carried out in full.

On a yearly basis, the two agreements are estimated to be worth about $26 billion together.

As part of one deal, Google is expected to pay SpaceX $920 million per month from October 2026 to June 2029 for access to computing resources. The arrangement reportedly includes around 110,000 Nvidia GPUs and related infrastructure, which will help support demand for Google's AI products, including Gemini Enterprise.

The Google contract comes after a separate deal involving Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI models.

Anthropic reportedly gained access to SpaceX's Colossus 1 data center, which is said to contain more than 220,000 Nvidia chips and approximately 300 megawatts of capacity.

That agreement has been valued at about $1.25 billion per month.

Still, the long-term status of the Anthropic deal remains uncertain. Elon Musk has said the lease was arranged as a short-term contract, allowing either side to end the agreement with 90 days' notice.

While the deal could continue until May 2029, Musk said SpaceX wanted to keep the option of reclaiming the computing capacity for its own needs.

The agreements come as technology companies face rising demand for AI computing power.

Training and operating advanced AI models requires vast numbers of high-performance chips, making access to GPU capacity and data center infrastructure increasingly important for firms competing in generative AI.

For SpaceX, the deals represent a notable move beyond its core businesses in rockets, satellites, and Starlink internet services.

The company is increasingly seeking to position itself as a supplier of large-scale AI infrastructure, turning computing power into a major possible source of revenue.

The timing is also important. SpaceX is preparing for a highly anticipated initial public offering, and steady income from AI compute leasing could strengthen its appeal to investors.

Reports say the company may aim to raise as much as $75 billion through its US stock market debut.

Market observers say the contracts could help SpaceX present itself not only as an aerospace and satellite company, but also as a serious participant in the AI infrastructure market.

However, the presence of termination clauses and the fast-changing economics of AI computing could influence how investors assess the value of the agreements.

The deals also show how intense the race for computing capacity has become among leading AI companies.

Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and other major firms are investing heavily in infrastructure as they compete to train and operate more powerful artificial intelligence systems.

If completed as planned, SpaceX's agreements with Anthropic and Google would mark one of the largest AI infrastructure revenue opportunities reported by a private technology company ahead of a public listing.





