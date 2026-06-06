Israeli forces enter 2 villages in southern Syria in second incursion within 24 hours

Israeli forces entered two villages in Syria's southern Quneitra province on Saturday in what Syrian state media described as the second incursion into the area in less than 24 hours.

Earlier Saturday, SANA said an Israeli force consisting of four military vehicles entered the Abu Madhra farm area west of Sayda al-Golan shortly after midnight.

According to the agency, the troops raided a house, detained a civilian and took him into Israeli-held territory. No reason for the detention was immediately known.

Another Israeli force, also consisting of four military vehicles, entered the village of Al-Asha in southern Quneitra on Saturday morning, SANA reported.

The agency said the troops searched several homes before withdrawing from the area.

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily incursions and military operations in southern Syria, including raids, checkpoints, house searches and detentions, according to Syrian media reports.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria no longer valid and moved into the buffer zone separating the two sides. Syria's new administration has repeatedly said it remains committed to the agreement.

Despite the absence of direct threats from Syria's new leadership, Israel has continued carrying out airstrikes and military operations in the country, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to military sites and equipment.