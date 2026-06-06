Pope Leo XIV begins Spain visit with focus on migration

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Spain on Saturday for a weeklong visit focused on migration, peace and dialogue, becoming the first pontiff to visit the country in 15 years.

The pope was welcomed by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. His visit runs through June 12 and includes stops in Madrid, Barcelona and the Canary Islands.

This is the pope's first visit to a major EU country outside of Italy. The trip is expected to showcase priorities that have defined Leo XIV's short pontificate, including migration, peace and support for society's most vulnerable.

One of the most symbolic moments will come in the Canary Islands, a key gateway for migrants reaching Europe from West Africa. There, the pope is due to meet migrants, aid workers and families of those who died attempting the dangerous Atlantic crossing.

The visit fulfills a trip long envisioned by Pope Francis, who had hoped to travel to the archipelago but was prevented from doing so by declining health before his death.

Among those expected to welcome Leo XIV is Ousseynou Fall, a Senegalese migrant who survived a deadly boat journey to Gran Canaria in 2020 during which his brother died, according to Vatican News.

The pope's schedule also includes a historic address to Spain's parliament, the first by a pontiff, a visit to a prison in Catalonia and a ceremony at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica marking the completion of its Tower of Jesus Christ.

Speaking to reporters aboard the papal flight from Rome, Leo XIV also addressed clergy sexual abuse, describing it as "an open wound" and pledging to continue efforts to combat it.

"I am going to receive some victims. Unfortunately, it is impossible to receive everyone," he said, confirming he plans to meet abuse survivors during the trip.

Spain has not hosted a papal visit since Pope Benedict XVI attended World Youth Day in Madrid in 2011.



