Pakistani interior minister arrives in Tehran amid mediation efforts between Iran, US

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for talks with senior Iranian officials amid Islamabad's ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

According to Tasnim, Naqvi is expected to meet several Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistani sources previously told Anadolu that Naqvi's visit would focus on discussing "new proposals" related to the Pakistan-mediated diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington.

The sources said Naqvi is expected to present proposals aimed at breaking the current deadlock in negotiations and facilitating a temporary understanding between Iran and the United States.

Pakistan has played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington since the outbreak of the Iran-US conflict on Feb. 28.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over implementation and subsequent regional developments.



