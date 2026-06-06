Netanyahu says no agreement currently in place with Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that there is currently no agreement with Lebanon, despite US-led efforts to end the fighting, according to Israel's official broadcasting authority KAN.

He made the remarks at the start of a meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet.

Netanyahu, wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, said a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon "is not yet finalized," emphasizing that "from Israel's perspective, there is currently no agreement," given Hezbollah's opposition to the proposed terms.

He added that "the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has not been fully formulated and is not yet complete."

"Hezbollah opposes it, and therefore, from Israel's perspective, there is no current agreement," the Israeli premier said.

He pointed out that US President Donald Trump is "a strategic partner of Israel," which necessitates allowing for continued communication and discussions between the parties concerned.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told government ministers that the political leadership is required to determine the course of the next phase, emphasizing that "the army is also prepared to expand the fighting if that is decided upon."

"If a ceasefire can be reached on terms acceptable to us, it is better that it happens today rather than a month later under the same conditions," he was quoted as saying.

Israeli and American sources told KAN that the conditions Israel is proposing include the demilitarization of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, while maintaining the security zone controlled by Israeli forces, and guaranteeing freedom of action against what it describes as "immediate threats."

Israel has intensified military operations in Lebanon in recent days, claiming that Hezbollah is violating a ceasefire agreement announced April 17 and extended until early July.

Israel violates the agreement daily through deadly bombardment and the widespread demolition of homes, while Hezbollah responds by firing rockets and drones at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

A joint Lebanese-US-Israeli statement announced Thursday that Beirut and Tel Aviv agreed during talks in Washington to implement a ceasefire based on a complete halt to attacks by Hezbollah and the withdrawal of all its members from the area south of the Litani River.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the US would determine the timing and mechanism for implementing the truce, which could begin within 24 hours of receiving approval.

But Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rejected the outcome of the direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict. During the current offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory, marking their deepest incursion since 2000.

More than 3,500 people have been killed and over 10,000 injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.









