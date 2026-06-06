Israel issues evacuation order for five towns in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army has ordered the immediate evacuation of all residents from five towns and villages in southern Lebanon on Saturday.



The army's Arabic-speaking spokesman Avichay Adraee said residents should leave their homes immediately for their own safety and move north of the Sahrani River. Anyone staying in the vicinity of Hezbollah fighters, their facilities or munitions is putting their life at risk, he said in a post on X.



He cited violations of the ceasefire by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia as justification for the order. That comes after Hezbollah leader Naim Kassim rejected the agreement between the Lebanese government and Israel.



The Sahrani River is some 30 kilometres long, originating in the Lebanon Mountains and flowing into the Mediterranean Sea south of Sidon.



Before the evacuation orders, the Israeli military reported several drone attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel and on Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon.



Israel and Lebanon this week agreed to a new attempt to implement a ceasefire deal, which has so far been largely ineffective. Iran-backed Hezbollah, which was not involved in the negotiations, rejected the terms.



