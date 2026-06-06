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News Middle East Iraqi prime minister says upcoming US visit to include business leaders

Iraqi prime minister says upcoming US visit to include business leaders

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi announced plans to bring business leaders on an upcoming US visit to boost investment and economic

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published June 06,2026
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IRAQI PRIME MINISTER SAYS UPCOMING US VISIT TO INCLUDE BUSINESS LEADERS

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi said Saturday that a number of business leaders will accompany him on an upcoming official visit to the US as part of efforts to expand investment opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation.

According to a statement published on the Iraqi prime minister's official website, al-Zaidi made the remarks during a meeting with business leaders, members of private-sector development bodies, representatives of the Iraqi Economic Council and heads of private banks.

"We have an upcoming official visit to the United States, and we will take with us a number of business leaders to expand opportunities for joint investment and economic cooperation," al-Zaidi said.

The prime minister described the private sector as a key partner in the government's development agenda and said Baghdad supports its role in driving economic growth. He added that the government is pursuing an open-door policy toward proposals and concerns raised by businesses and pledged to combat corruption and extortion in all forms.

Al-Zaidi also announced plans to establish a development fund to support the private sector, saying it would receive a $10 billion contribution from the Central Bank of Iraq. He said citizens would be able to subscribe to the fund and that its profits would be exempt from taxes.