TRUMP WELCOMES ZELENSKIYS CALL ON PUTIN TO HOLD MEETING TO END WAR

US President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed the prospect of direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the two leaders should meet and make compromises to end the war.

"I'm glad that they're maybe talking about meeting. I think we had a lot to do with it," Trump said, hours after an open letter in which Zelenskiy proposed direct talks with Putin. "I think it would be great if they met. They should get it done."

Trump said both sides would need to make concessions to end the war and argued that his administration has played a significant role in encouraging diplomacy.

"They're going to make compromises. I suggested those compromises, and we've had a lot to do with it," he said.

"They've got to stop," he said. "Last month they had 25,000 people killed, soldiers, mostly soldiers. It's been averaging probably almost 25,000 people every month of soldiers killed."

"I want them to make certain compromises," Trump added.

Zelenskiy on Thursday called on Putin to engage in direct talks to end the war, arguing that continued fighting was affecting Russia's resources and its international standing.

In the open letter published on the Ukrainian presidency's website, Zelenskiy said Ukraine had withstood more than four years of war despite Moscow's expectations that the country would quickly collapse.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us -- and you. I am proposing a meeting," he said.