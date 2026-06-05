Trump says US making 'great success' with Iran

US President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration was making significant progress in its dealings with Iran.

"We are having great success with Iran," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Wisconsin.

Trump reiterated that Tehran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. They are in no position to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Regional tensions have remained high since late February following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, while indirect contacts aimed at reaching a broader understanding have continued.