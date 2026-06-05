 Contact Us
News World Trump says US making 'great success' with Iran

Trump says US making 'great success' with Iran

President Donald Trump announced Friday that his administration has made significant progress in negotiations with Iran, declaring to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Wisconsin: "We are having great success with Iran."

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 05,2026
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS US MAKING GREAT SUCCESS WITH IRAN

US President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration was making significant progress in its dealings with Iran.

"We are having great success with Iran," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Wisconsin.

Trump reiterated that Tehran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. They are in no position to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Regional tensions have remained high since late February following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, while indirect contacts aimed at reaching a broader understanding have continued.