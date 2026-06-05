NAVAL DRONE EXPLODES AT ROMANIAS CONSTANTA PORT

A naval drone exploded Friday in Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta while authorities were inspecting the device after it had been brought ashore, local media reported.

The Romanian Intelligence Service, the Coast Guard, and the Ministry of National Defense had secured and isolated the area, and specialists were assessing and attempting to make the object safe when the explosion occurred, according to Antena 3 CNN.

No casualties were immediately reported.

Authorities evacuated the surrounding area as a precaution and launched an investigation into the incident.

Romanian officials said the maritime drone was similar to those used in the war in Ukraine. They also stressed that the device was not part of the Romanian military's equipment and had not been involved in recent exercises organized by the Defense Ministry.

The drone had reportedly been recovered from the sea and transported to the port before detonating during the inspection process.

Romanian authorities have not yet disclosed the drone's origin or how it reached the country's shores.