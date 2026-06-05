Ireland imposes travel ban on 2 Israeli Cabinet ministers

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirmed on Friday that the government imposed a travel ban on two Israeli Cabinet ministers.

Irish Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan introduced travel bans on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Martin said as he was in Montenegro for the EU-Western Balkans Summit, according to broadcaster RTE.

Underlining that the two ministers' actions and words "amount to a desire to see the elimination of Palestinians from Palestine," Martin called for further EU measures against them.

"In my view, their behavior justifies sanctions at EU level as well, and that's something that we will raise; whether we can get sufficient support across the European Union is a different matter," he said.

A spokesperson for O'Callaghan said travel bans on the two Israeli ministers were put in place following an agreement by the government earlier this week.