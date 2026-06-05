Eurovision viewing figures drop to 131 million after boycott

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest was watched by 131 million viewers, organisers said Friday, down 35 million on the year before after five countries boycotted over Israel's participation.

Bulgaria won the TV extravaganza for the first time with Dara's catchy floor-filler "Bangaranga" sweeping the 70th edition of the world's biggest live televised music event, with Israel finishing in second place.

The Netherlands, Iceland, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia all pulled out of this year's Eurovision -- with the latter three refusing to broadcast the show at all.

Eurovision 2026 was held in Vienna, with the grand final taking place on May 16.

First held in 1956, Eurovision is run by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the world's biggest public-service media alliance.

"While some of our figures are naturally lower without those of our five members who chose not to participate this year, we remain committed to doing everything possible to find pathways back for them in 2027," said Eurovision director Martin Green.

- Big Nordic audiences -

The biggest share of viewers watching Eurovision was recorded in Finland (93 percent), Sweden (86 percent), Norway (83 percent) and Denmark (79 percent).

Across the board in 35 measured TV markets, the grand final attracted an average viewing share of 42.6 percent.

The share for viewers aged 15 to 24 was higher, at 54.8 percent.

The EBU noted that viewing figures were down 3.8 million in Poland, 3.7 million in Britain and 3.3 million in France, compared to those for Eurovision 2025, held in the Swiss city of Basel.

Eurovision garnered more than a billion views for content on Instagram this year.

"It's fantastic to see the impact the Eurovision Song Contest is having on young audiences globally," said Green.

"The hundreds of millions reached via our digital platforms also underlines the Eurovision Song Contest's 70-year evolution from a TV show to a true global, cultural, multi-platform phenomenon."

People in 148 different countries and territories cast votes for their favourites.

Outside the 35 participating countries, the biggest votes were received from the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, Spain, Ireland, Slovakia and Turkey.

Around 100,000 tickets were sold for the shows at the Wiener Stadthalle arena, bought by fans from 75 countries.

After Dara's win, next year's edition will be hosted in Bulgaria.







