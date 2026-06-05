Colombian president accuses Trump of backing 'drug traffickers' in runoff

Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused US President Donald Trump of backing forces linked to drug trafficking ahead of Colombia's June 21 presidential runoff, criticizing Washington's endorsement of conservative candidate Abelardo de la Espriella.

France 24 reported on Thursday that Petro, speaking in an interview at the presidential palace in Bogota, reacted to Trump's recent endorsement of De la Espriella, a lawyer who advanced to the runoff against leftist Sen. Ivan Cepeda after Sunday's first-round vote.

"Their (US) allies in Colombia come from the narco-paramilitary regime; they are genocidal and drug traffickers," Petro said, alleging that Washington is aligning itself with the very criminal networks it claims to oppose.

He regretted that "figures and governments who want to fight drug trafficking are actually helping to bring crime to political power in Colombia," he added.

Trump on Tuesday endorsed De la Espriella ahead of the runoff, describing the candidate, known as "El Tigre" (The Tiger), as a "smart, strong, and tough leader" dedicated to advancing Colombia's interests.

"The results of this Election are very important to the future of Colombia and its relationship to the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Because of his tremendous accomplishments in life, and his political support for me, personally, it is my Honor to give Abelardo my Complete and Total Endorsement."

Petro also accused Trump of violating his February commitments not to intervene in Colombia's election, saying: "What they (the United States) are implementing is an ideological policy that divides the world between those who think like them and those of us who don't."

The runoff campaign has unfolded amid renewed security concerns in Colombia, where candidates remain sharply divided over how to confront armed groups involved in cocaine trafficking and other illicit activities.