 Contact Us
News World US soldier dies in ‘training-related incident’ in Iraq: Pentagon

US soldier dies in ‘training-related incident’ in Iraq: Pentagon

A US soldier, Sgt. Devin A. Seibel, died on May 31 at Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq during a "training-related incident" while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, with the circumstances currently under investigation.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 04,2026
Subscribe
US SOLDIER DIES IN ‘TRAINING-RELATED INCIDENT’ IN IRAQ: PENTAGON

A US soldier died during a "training-related incident" at an airbase in northern Iraq, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

It identified the soldier as Sgt. Devin A. Seibel, 26, of Robinson, Texas.

Seibel died on May 31 at Erbil Air Base while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led mission against the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group, according to the statement.

The Pentagon noted that the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

No additional details about the incident were immediately released.