UN CHIEF CANDIDATE BACHELET MEETS CHINAS TOP DIPLOMAT IN BEIJING AHEAD OF WORLD BODYS TOP ELECTION

UN secretary-general candidate Michelle Bachelet met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Thursday ahead of the selection process for the world body's top post.

"China will take part in the selection of the next UN secretary-general in a responsible and constructive manner, and will work to promote the UN to revitalize its authority and vitality, and to better adapt to the new situations and better address new challenges," Wang said, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Bachelet described the UN as "an indispensable platform" for addressing global challenges, saying the world needs more multilateralism and calling for reforms that return the organization to its original mission.

In remarks on May 26, Wang said the next UN secretary-general should firmly uphold the UN Charter, possess strong diplomatic and coordination skills, uphold justice on major international issues, support developing countries, and advance UN reform.

The process of selecting the next UN secretary-general began in November last year.

Bachelet, one of five candidates for the post, served as Chile's president from 2006 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2018.

She also served as the UN high commissioner for human rights from 2018 to 2022.

The election to choose the UN's 10th secretary-general will take place later this year, with the date yet to be announced. The new chief will assume office on the first day of the new year.

The next secretary-general will serve a five-year term.

Since the UN's founding in 1945, no woman has served as secretary-general.



