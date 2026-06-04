TÜRKIYES MOVES IN MALI ON FRANCES RADAR

Le Monde, one of France's leading newspapers, published a report highlighting Türkiye's steps in Mali.

The report noted the decreasing influence of France and Russia in Mali, while emphasizing that Türkiye is making quiet but steady progress in various fields, especially in the defense industry.

The article, which touched upon the Malian administration's cooperation with different countries to consolidate its control throughout the country, specifically stated that Türkiye has begun to overtake countries like France and Russia in recent years.

"ANKARA'S SUPPORT IS EXTREMELY STRATEGIC"

Drawing attention to Türkiye's progress in Mali without much publicity, the article included the information: "They are

progressing quietly but strategically. For Mali, Türkiye has become an indispensable partner in the import of unmanned aerial vehicles, military equipment, and training. Turkish private security companies are also reported to be operating in Mali. Dozens of agreements have been signed between the two countries."



The report also noted that the civilian population in Mali has a very positive impression of Türkiye, recalling that relations between the two countries gained significant momentum after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visit in 2018.

BAMEX was a turning point

One of the most striking points in Le Monde's report was the BAMEX Defense Industry Fair organized by Türkiye in Mali last year. The report, referring to BAMEX as a first for Mali, indicated that the organization, held under the patronage of Turkish businessman Harun Saraç, was one of the turning points.



The report also emphasized that the seeds sown at BAMEX, which was attended by high-level Turkish defense industry companies such as ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, BAYKAR, and MKE, were also reflected at SAHA EXPO 2026 held in Türkiye. It was highlighted that high-level Malian officials established important contacts within the scope of SAHA 2026 in Istanbul, and the two countries could sign different cooperation agreements in the near future.