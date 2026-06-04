Türkiye, Niger sign cooperation agreements after presidential level talks

Türkiye and Niger signed a series of cooperation agreements on Thursday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani following bilateral and delegation-level talks in Ankara.

Among the agreements signed was the 2026-2030 implementation protocol of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in higher education between the two countries.

The protocol was signed by Higher Education Council Chairman Erol Özvar and Niger's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad, Bakary Yaou Sangare.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Niger's Trade and Industry Minister Abdoulaye Seydou signed a joint declaration on the establishment of a Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO).

A protocol on the joint operation and transfer of the Niger-Turkiye Friendship Hospital was signed by Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu and Niger's Public Health and Hygiene Minister Col. Dr. Garba Hakimi.

Another memorandum of understanding was signed between the Diplomacy Academy of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and Niger's National Institute for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies.

The agreement was signed by Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare.

















