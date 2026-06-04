PUTIN CLAIMS FULL CONTROL OF UKRAINES LUHANSK, MOST OF DONETSK, ZAPORIZHZHIA REGIONS

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Thursday that Russia has full control of the entire territory of Ukraine's Luhansk region, and is in control of more than 85% of the Donetsk and about 80% of the Zaporizhzhia regions.

Putin told the heads of global news agencies in St. Petersburg that Ukrainian forces controlled 25% of the Donetsk region some time ago, but that figure has fallen to less than 15%.

"Just recently, I won't name the number of populated areas now, as I'm afraid of making a mistake -- the Russian army has brought approximately 2,440 square kilometers (942 square miles) under its control. The offensive is taking place every day," he said.

He said Russian forces continue to advance and indicated that the situation on the battlefield is developing in Moscow's favor.

Putin acknowledged that Ukrainian drone attacks are causing damage inside Russia but said Kyiv lacks the types of weapons available to Moscow.

He also argued that Russia possesses its own industrial base, resources, personnel and technological expertise for weapons production, while Ukraine remains dependent on military assistance from Western countries.

At the same time, Putin said that "Russia is undoubtedly ready and wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine through peaceful means on the basis of the Anchorage agreements he reached with US President Donald Trump in 2025 in the American state of Alaska.

The Russian president added that Moscow is prepared to make compromises but stressed that Kyiv would also need to agree to them, adding that the war could come to an end in the near future if Ukraine accepted the compromises.