Pakistan calls for restraint after attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain

Pakistan on Thursday called for "restraint" after Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain.

"We call for the utmost restraint and hope both sides will adhere to the ceasefire," Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters in Islamabad, according to local broadcaster Geo TV

He warned the renewed military escalation was the "major obstacle" to reaching an agreement between the US and Iran.

Andrabi said Pakistan is ready to host any fresh talks between the two sides, after Islamabad hosted the highest level Iran-US talks in April following a ceasefire.

The US and Iran engaged in fresh attacks earlier this week, after the US military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran retaliated with missile attacks on Wednesday. Drones also hit the Kuwait International Airport killing one person.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denied that it had targeted the airport, saying damage to a passenger terminal was caused by a malfunctioning US-made Patriot missile system. Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied the claim, saying the damage was caused by Iranian drones.

However, Iran claimed attacks on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to alleged US strikes on Qeshm Island located in the flashpoint strait.

The South Asian nation is the main mediator between the US and Iran since the war began on Feb. 28.



