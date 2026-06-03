UN chief 'alarmed' about overnight exchange of fire between US, Iran

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "alarmed" by the reported overnight exchange of fire between the US and Iran, as well as reports that Iran has targeted Kuwait and Bahrain, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

"The Secretary General is alarmed by the reported exchange of fire overnight between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and also by reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran has targeted Kuwait and Bahrain," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

Dujarric said Guterres is "deeply troubled by the reports of civilian casualties" and urged all sides to show restraint.

"He calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid any further escalation that risks to undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts," he said.

The spokesperson stressed that Guterres "condemns all attacks on civilian infrastructure" and noted that international humanitarian law "strictly prohibits the targeting of civilian objects."

Expressing backing for mediation, Dujarric said, "The secretary general reaffirms his full support for all ongoing mediation efforts, including those led by Pakistan, and urges all parties to engage constructively and in good faith with diplomatic initiatives."

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders and government officials.

A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect April 8, and efforts to reach a broader agreement have since continued.

US President Donald Trump, in an interview that aired Wednesday, said Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is involved in the negotiations.