Poland proposes permanent new US military base as Warsaw seeks deeper security ties

Poland's defense minister said Wednesday that he has formally proposed to the US the creation of a permanent new US military base in Poland, signaling Warsaw's desire to deepen America's long-term military presence on NATO's eastern flank.

"US engagement in Poland's security is not shrinking. On the contrary, it could grow even larger," Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on the US social media company X. He added that he presented the proposal during talks with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"A safe Poland means a strong army, a strong society and strong alliances," the Polish defense chief said.

No details have yet been released regarding the possible location, size, or function of the proposed facility.

The announcement comes as NATO countries continue to reassess their defense position amid growing uncertainty about the long-term European security environment. It also comes amid renewed debate over the future shape of the US military presence in Europe following reports in recent weeks that Washington is reviewing troop deployments across the continent.

Polish officials have repeatedly sought to reassure the public that US commitments to Poland remain unchanged despite wider discussions about force posture and burden-sharing within NATO.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Kosiniak-Kamysz have both stressed in recent weeks that Poland remains one of Washington's closest security partners in Europe. Poland currently hosts around 10,000 US troops on a rotational basis, as well as key military infrastructure, including the US Army garrison in Poznan and the Aegis Ashore missile defense site in Redzikowo.

The idea of a permanent American base in Poland has been discussed for years. During the first Trump administration, the previous Law and Justice (PiS) government proposed establishing a facility informally dubbed "Fort Trump," even offering to contribute billions of dollars towards construction costs. While no such base was ultimately created, the US military presence in Poland expanded significantly following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

The latest proposal reflects Warsaw's broader strategy of anchoring American security guarantees as deeply as possible in Poland. Successive governments have viewed the US presence as a critical deterrent against potential Russian aggression and as a complement to NATO's collective defense commitments.

Poland has simultaneously embarked on one of Europe's largest military modernization programs, boosting defense spending to more than 4% of GDP and announcing plans to raise it further. Warsaw is purchasing large quantities of equipment from the United States, including Abrams tanks, HIMARS rocket systems, Apache helicopters, and F-35 fighter jets.