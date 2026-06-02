Israeli occupiers burn 2 vehicles in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupiers set fire early Tuesday to two vehicles belonging to Palestinian residents and wrote racist slogans on the walls and doors of several houses during their raid on the village of Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.

The occupiers wrote racist slogans in Hebrew on several house walls and doors in the village before withdrawing from the area, local sources told Anadolu.

The village of Umm Safa is repeatedly subjected to attacks carried out by occupiers from illegal Israeli settlements and outposts established on Palestinian land in the area, according to the sources.

The attack comes amid a broader escalation of violence by the occupiers in the West Bank, including the burning of Palestinian homes, vehicles, and property, assaults on residents, and the establishment of new illegal settlement outposts.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, the West Bank has seen a surge of attacks both by the Israeli army and the occupiers.

According to data published by the Palestinian Government Media Office on May 26, the assaults have killed 1,168 Palestinians, injured 12,666 others, and led to the arrest of around 23,000 people and the displacement of 33,000 people.





