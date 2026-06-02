Iran hangs three men convicted of raping children

Iranian authorities on Tuesday hanged three men convicted of raping children, the judiciary said.

Rape and murder are crimes punishable by death in Iran as are, in some cases, armed robbery, drug trafficking, espionage and blasphemy.

"Two men who had raped a 14-year-old boy in the city of Ghorveh (in western Iran) in August 2024 were hanged after the supreme court confirmed the death penalty," the judiciary's Mizan website said.

The platform did not say when the trial had taken place.

In a separate case, another man was hanged in Rasht, in northern Iran, for raping and killing a 10-year-old child in August 2025, Mizan said.

Iran executes more people annually than any other nation besides China, according to rights groups.









