France to fast-track mental health care for at-risk youth

French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on Tuesday that the country will introduce a fast-track system to ensure young people identified with potential mental health issues can access care within 24 to 48 hours.

"There will be an organization across the country among health professionals that will make it possible to get an appointment within 24-48 hours," Stephanie Rist told broadcaster Franceinfo.

The measure targets students flagged by the education system as being in psychological distress and in need of urgent care.

Rist said school staff, including nurses, doctors, teachers, and principals, will be able to contact emergency medical services to secure rapid appointments with psychologists or psychiatrists.

Regional health agencies will be responsible for coordinating the system in critical situations in schools.

The minister said the approach would function similarly to existing healthcare access services that provide doctor appointments within 24 to 48 hours for patients without a regular physician.

Hospitalizations for suicide attempts among girls aged 10 to 14 have more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data cited.

Rist said the government has increased resources in recent years, including expanding the number of psychologists and training more psychiatrists, particularly in child psychiatry.

She acknowledged ongoing challenges in access to care but said earlier intervention could help prevent hospitalizations.

Rist also said the government aims to eliminate the use of physical restraint in psychiatric care by 2030.



