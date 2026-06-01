Leader of France Unbowed movement calls for international coalition against Israel’s attacks in Lebanon

France Unbowed movement's leader (LFI) Jean-Luc Melenchon called on the government to lead efforts to form an international coalition under the UN against Israel's actions in Lebanon.

"I support your moral backing for Lebanon. I urge you to strengthen it by forming an international front against the invasion and for the immediate withdrawal of Netanyahu's army from the borders of this friendly country," Melenchon said on US social media company X, addressing President Emmanuel Macron.

"This front could secure a majority at the UN to deploy troops under its military command to oversee this withdrawal and protect the immediate ceasefire to be imposed on the invading force," he added.

He said the aggression involving Iran must end unconditionally, describing it as illegal.

He also called for a return to nuclear negotiations based on the 2015 agreement from which the US withdrew later.

"The construction of lasting peace requires an end to double standards and the full restoration of international law for all in the region," he added.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon since early March, despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered to deepen the incursion and the country's forces captured the strategic Beaufort Castle.

One of Iran's conditions for a deal to permanently end the war with the US is the end of fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon.