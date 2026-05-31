Students started deadly dormitory fire that killed 16 girls in Kenya: Official

Kenya's interior Cabinet secretary said Sunday that CCTV footage from the deadly Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire showed students deliberately setting the blaze, days after eight students were arrested in connection with the tragedy that killed 16 schoolgirls.

Kipchumba Murkomen said he had personally reviewed surveillance footage obtained by investigators and was deeply disturbed by what he saw.

"I was reviewing the CCTV footage of Utumishi Academy, and I felt very sad. I even struggled to sleep, because we could see the kids who were coming to light the fire," Murkomen said.

The remarks come as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) continues investigating what authorities suspect was an arson attack at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil, Nakuru County. Eight students have already been arrested as part of the probe.

Murkomen said the footage appeared to show students entering the dormitory and igniting the fire despite knowing that fellow students were asleep inside.

According to investigators, witness interviews, CCTV footage, and forensic evidence led detectives to identify the eight students arrested in the case.

Authorities have not yet announced charges as investigators continue examining the motive and full circumstances surrounding the fire.

The fire at the girls' boarding school in Gilgil, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Nairobi, killed 16 students and injured 79 others on May 28.

The tragedy is among Kenya's deadliest school fires in recent years and has reignited debate over school safety, student welfare and discipline in boarding institutions.