Trump sends revised Iran peace framework with tougher terms: Report

US President Donald Trump sent Iran a revised version of a proposed peace framework containing tougher terms as efforts continue to secure an agreement that would end the war, according to a report Saturday by The New York Times.

The newspaper said Trump amended elements of the draft agreement and returned it to Tehran for consideration, citing three officials familiar with the matter. The report did not specify the exact changes made to the text.

Officials said Trump has expressed concerns about provisions that could involve the unfreezing of Iranian assets, an issue he previously criticized in relation to the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama.

The report also said Trump has grown frustrated with the pace of Iran's response to US proposals, which have been negotiated through intermediaries, including officials from Pakistan.

One official told the newspaper that the revised proposal was intended to increase pressure on Tehran and encourage acceptance of a framework that had already been submitted to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for approval.

The report noted, however, that communication with Iran's top leadership has proven difficult, raising the possibility of further delays if additional changes are made to the document, described as a memorandum of understanding.

The report added that more contentious issues, including the future of Iran's nuclear program, would be addressed in subsequent rounds of negotiations.

Trump held a two-hour meeting Friday with senior advisers in the White House Situation Room to discuss efforts to end the war, but no public announcement followed the talks.





