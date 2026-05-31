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News World Australia will purchase 3 second-hand nuclear-powered submarines under revised AUKUS deal

Australia will purchase 3 second-hand nuclear-powered submarines under revised AUKUS deal

Australia will now acquire all three AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines as second-hand Virginia-class vessels from the US, a revision Defense Minister Richard Marles says offers "significant" savings. This streamlined deal, meant to maximize cost efficiencies and simplify logistics, involves substantial financial contributions from the US, UK, and Australia.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 31,2026
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AUSTRALIA WILL PURCHASE 3 SECOND-HAND NUCLEAR-POWERED SUBMARINES UNDER REVISED AUKUS DEAL

All three of the nuclear-powered submarines Australia will receive under the AUKUS military deal will be second-hand, Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday, touting the "significant" savings under the revised deal.

Under the original deal inked in 2021, Australia was expected to receive at least two used and one new Virginia-class submarine, public outlet the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Marles, however, told reporters that under the revised deal, Australia will now purchase only second-hand Virginia-class submarines from the US.

The joint US-UK-Australia statement described the change as a mutual streamlining "simplifying supply-chain management, operational and maintenance requirements, and maximising cost efficiencies."

The project under the AUKUS alliance, among the US, UK, and Australia, is seen as crucial to enhancing defense capabilities.

For the project, the UK had pledged £4 billion ($5.3 billion), the US $17.5 billion, and Australia more than 30 billion Australian dollars ($20.7 billion).