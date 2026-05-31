Israeli airstrike wounds 13 healthcare workers in southern Lebanon

Thirteen healthcare workers were injured on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting the vicinity of Hiram Hospital in Lebanon's southern city of Tyre, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The bombardment also caused "severe damage after the hospital sustained damage in earlier Israeli attacks," the ministry said in a statement.

It called on the international community to "put an end to the escalating Israeli attacks, which are expanding without regard for international humanitarian law, UN resolutions, and international norms."

The attacks came as the Israeli army escalated its assaults across Lebanon amid daily violations of a fragile ceasefire agreement in place since mid-April.

Since March 2, the Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,371 people, injured 10,129 others, and displaced over 1.6 million others, according to the Lebanese officials.























