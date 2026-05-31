Zelensky warns of growing antimissile deficit as US shifts focus to Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a deepening shortage of antimissile systems, saying the US focus on the Iran conflict had contributed to supply gaps that were leaving Ukraine increasingly vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile strikes.

"We don't see enough missiles in production in the United States ... we have a deficit with antiballistic. This is a big problem," Zelensky told CBS News in an interview aired on Sunday.

He said the shortage of US missile production could become a global crisis, extending beyond Ukraine to the Middle East itself.

"I sent a letter to the White House and Congress of the United States, and I hope that they will understand and will answer, respond," he said.

Zelensky also said the shift in Washington's diplomatic attention toward the Middle East had caused pauses in Ukraine-related negotiations, as US officials prioritized the Iran war.

On the prospect of peace with Russia, Zelensky said he believed Putin could be brought to the table, but only under sustained pressure. "I think we need more sanctions. I think we need more pressure," he said.

Zelensky said he was ready to meet with Putin directly if the Russian leader was willing, but stressed that tougher sanctions and greater international pressure were prerequisites for any meaningful dialogue.