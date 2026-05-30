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News Sports Timber on the bench, Havertz starts for Arsenal against PSG in Champions League final

Timber on the bench, Havertz starts for Arsenal against PSG in Champions League final

Cristhian Mosquera starts the Champions League final for Arsenal at right-back against holders Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, with Jurrien Timber named on the bench after over two months out with a groin injury.

Reuters SPORTS
Published May 30,2026
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TIMBER ON THE BENCH, HAVERTZ STARTS FOR ARSENAL AGAINST PSG IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Arsenal full back Jurrien Timber, who has been out since March with a groin injury but was declared fit again, will not start Saturday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain while Kai Havertz ⁠has ⁠been picked to start as the lone striker.

Timber is on the bench with Cristhian Mosquera starting at right back. The 19-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly also starts in midfield in place ⁠of Martin Zubimendi.

Havertz, who has been chosen over Viktor Gyokeres, has shown his Champions League final credentials when he scored the only goal in Chelsea's win ⁠against ‌Manchester ‌City in 2021.

PSG coach ⁠Luis Enrique is ‌fielding his preferred lineup with full back Achraf Hakimi ⁠at left back ⁠and Ousmane Dembele up front ⁠after both fully recovered from injuries.