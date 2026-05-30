Timber on the bench, Havertz starts for Arsenal against PSG in Champions League final

Arsenal full back Jurrien Timber, who has been out since March with a groin injury but was declared fit again, will not start Saturday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain while Kai Havertz ⁠has ⁠been picked to start as the lone striker.

Timber is on the bench with Cristhian Mosquera starting at right back. The 19-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly also starts in midfield in place ⁠of Martin Zubimendi.

Havertz, who has been chosen over Viktor Gyokeres, has shown his Champions League final credentials when he scored the only goal in Chelsea's win ⁠against ‌Manchester ‌City in 2021.

PSG coach ⁠Luis Enrique is ‌fielding his preferred lineup with full back Achraf Hakimi ⁠at left back ⁠and Ousmane Dembele up front ⁠after both fully recovered from injuries.









