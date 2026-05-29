UNICEF ships emergency Ebola response supplies to Congo

UNICEF started to airlift and deliver urgently needed and lifesaving humanitarian supplies to the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the overall emergency response to the escalating Ebola outbreak, according to a statement late Thursday.

More than 100 metric tons of the items that include personal protective equipment for frontline health workers, medicines, hygiene materials, and medical supplies were delivered with support from the European Union.

"We are in a race against time to contain this outbreak. The situation remains highly concerning and dynamic. These emergency supplies are critical to help protect frontline workers and support affected communities, including children," said John Agbor, UNICEF representative in Congo.

The supplies are expected to support nearly 100,000 people, including children and families living in communities already facing a fragile humanitarian situation marked by population displacement, conflict, and limited access to basic social services.

The items were airlifted from UNICEF's global supply and logistics hub in Copenhagen via a specialized humanitarian air service supported by the European Commission's Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, aimed at containing the spread of the virus in affected communities.

A situation report released on Wednesday by the country's Health Ministry showed that the number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo have surpassed 1,000 amid a surge across eastern provinces.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesus landed in Congo Thursday in a trip aimed to bolster efforts to contain Ebola in the country.

Noting the need for community ownership of preventive measures, Tedros told reporters the current outbreak is complex due to population displacements and insecurity in affected areas which make it very difficult to contain the outbreak.





