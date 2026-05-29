KREMLIN WELCOMES HUNGARYS REFUSAL TO SEND WEAPONS TO UKRAINE

Russia has welcomed Hungary's decision not to supply weapons to Ukraine, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov calling it a positive move on Friday, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.



"If any side says it does not see the need to pour oil on the fire, then one can only welcome that," Peskov said on the sidelines of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Kazakh capital Astana. "We would expect all countries to make such a decision — then there would be peace faster."



Hungary's new Prime Minister Péter Magyar confirmed his country's position after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, maintaining the line held by the previous government of Viktor Orbán.



"I told the Secretary-General that Hungary will not send weapons or fighting equipment to the Russian-Ukrainian war." Magyar wrote on Facebook.



He also stressed Hungary's commitment to the alliance, saying: "Hungary will once again be a reliable partner of the most powerful military-defense alliance in the world."



Peskov also responded to the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Cyprus, at which no mediator was designated for possible negotiations with Russia.



"At present, Europe is a party to the conflict on the side of Ukraine," he said. European weapons were being used against Russian troops. "Therefore, Europe cannot in any way claim to act as a mediator given this status," Peskov said. "They are fighting on the side of Ukraine."



