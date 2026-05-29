Most Europeans back EU foreign policy shift away from US, survey finds

A majority of Europeans now support a more independent foreign policy for the European Union, moving away from reliance on the United States, according to a new survey released on Friday.

The Eupinions study by the Bertelsmann Stiftung, supported by the King Baudouin Foundation, found that 73% of EU citizens believe it is time for the EU to "go its own way" in global affairs, up from 63% in a previous wave.

The shift comes amid a marked decline in trust in the United States, with only 31% of respondents now identifying the US as the EU's most important ally, down from 51% in autumn 2024.

At the same time, perceptions of alternative partners have strengthened.

The United Kingdom is now viewed as a key ally by 24% of respondents, while Canada stands at 13%, reflecting a broader reassessment of transatlantic relations.

The survey also highlights growing skepticism toward Washington's reliability.

A majority of respondents described the US as untrustworthy, with concerns particularly high in parts of Western Europe.

Belgium showed one of the sharpest shifts.

Only 23% of Belgians now perceive the US to be the EU's primary ally, while two-thirds say they do not trust Washington.

Overall, 80% of Belgians support reducing coordination with the US, above the EU average of 73%.

Across Europe, the desire for strategic autonomy appears to span age groups, with older voters increasingly aligning with younger Europeans in favor of greater independence from Washington.

"The Trump presidency has left deep scars on the transatlantic relationship … A polarising American president and mounting geopolitical tensions have pushed European public opinion towards a more self-reliant stance," the report noted.