Spanish police enter Socialist Party headquarters in funding probe

Spanish police entered the headquarters of the ruling Socialist Party on Wednesday to seek documents as part of a widening corruption investigation into alleged disinformation campaigns targeting anti-corruption investigators and members of the judiciary, according to El Pais.

Civil Guard officers reportedly visited the party's headquarters to request contracts and other documents linked to former Socialist militant Leire Díez, dubbed "the plumber" by Spanish media for her alleged behind-the-scenes political role.

The operation also included searches of the homes of senior Socialist figures, including former party Organization Secretary Santos Cerdan, as well as businessman Javier Perez Dolset.

Investigators also formally named Socialist Party manager Ana Maria Fuentes as a suspect in the case.

According to Spanish media reports, investigators suspect party payments to Diez and others may have financed alleged disinformation campaigns through false invoices.

The wider investigation includes allegations of criminal organization, bribery, influence peddling, document falsification and misuse of public funds.

The scandal emerged after leaked audio recordings published in 2025 appeared to show Díez suggesting that prosecutors or state lawyers could help a businessman under fraud investigation if he provided compromising information on anti-corruption investigators linked to cases involving the circle of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The government and the Socialist Party have denied directing any such campaign, while Diez claims the conversations were part of a journalistic investigation.

Wednesday's operation came as another major corruption case linked to the Socialist Party continues to make headlines.

Last week, former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, a close ally of Sanchez, was formally named as a suspect in a corruption investigation linked to the €53 million ($59 million) state bailout of airline Plus Ultra during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Spain's National Court, investigators suspect Zapatero of acting as the alleged leader of "a stable and hierarchical influence-peddling structure" aimed at obtaining economic benefits through influence over public institutions.

Spain's National Court is investigating alleged influence peddling tied to the bailout and whether a network sought economic benefits through political connections.

Other formerly high-ranking members of the party are also awaiting sentencing over a corruption case initially sparked by alleged irregularities in pandemic-era mask procurement contracts.

On Wednesday, opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo renewed calls for early elections, saying Spain was facing an "agonizing situation."