US oil, energy blockade 'is an act of war,' Cuba warns at UN

Cuba's foreign minister warned Tuesday against US policies toward the island nation, saying Washington's actions are undermining international peace and security and amount to an "act of war" through an energy blockade.

Addressing a high-level open debate in the UN Security Council on "Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system," Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.



The minister questioned: "How can you refer to the defense of the central role of the United Nations in promoting peace and development and safeguarding the international order based on international law and basic norms in international relations to avoid further conflicts where the strong force themselves on the weak, without, of course, mentioning the genocide against Palestine or the imperialist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the war in the Middle East?"

"The government of the United States, by its deeds, is in a position to erode international peace and security and violate international law and international humanitarian law regarding the Republic of Cuba," he added.

Criticizing Washington's approach to Cuba as "politically motivated," he said: "It is a fraudulent one, and it is aimed at fooling the US citizens and foreigners 30 years after the events with the vile purpose of supporting a military adventure against Cuba to achieve a change of regime."

He described US restrictions on Cuba's energy sector as equivalent to a blockade.

"Now, the oil and energy blockade that the United States applies against Cuba is, by its effects, equivalent to a naval blockade, which is an act of war and genocide that subjects the Cuban population to conditions that threaten its integrity and existence," he said.

Warning of the consequences of military escalation, he said: "Military aggression would provoke a bloodbath. Thousands of Cubans would die defending their country and their sacred values, and also young Americans would perish without a cause or an idea to defend."

He urged international and regional actors to act to prevent a humanitarian disaster and keep Latin America and the Caribbean as a "zone of peace."

Meanwhile, Colombia's Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio Mapy expressed concern over the "increase in conflicts, the selective application of international law, and the erosion of trust among nations. In this context, we reaffirm that cooperation and solidarity must prevail over confrontation and division."

Emphasizing the importance of upholding the UN Charter, she said the council "has a unique responsibility in preserving international peace and security to strengthen its authority and effectiveness."

She urged the council to "become more transparent, and member states must continue to entrust it with the role for which it was created, rather than bypass it when they prefer to prioritize their national interests."

"We call upon all member states to act in good faith, fulfilling their obligations under the charter, and to avoid double standards, only through mutual respect, cooperation, and shared responsibility," she said.