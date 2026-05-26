Gaza health officials say 7 killed in Israeli airstrikes

Gaza health officials said Israeli airstrikes killed at least seven people on Tuesday, including five in one attack, in the latest violence to hit the territory despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza remains gripped by daily violence, with both the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce in effect since October 10.

"Five martyrs and several wounded were transferred (to hospital) after an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of citizens in eastern Al-Maghazi," the civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas, said.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital and a Palestinian security source confirmed the incident and the casualties.

The Israeli military said it was checking the reports.

Nasser hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis reported receiving two bodies following an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the city's western area.

An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed to AFP that the military "conducted an airstrike in Khan Yunis targeting a Hamas terrorist," adding that the details were still being assessed.

A ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October, but Israel reserves the right to strike targets it deems a threat.

At least 906 Palestinians have been killed since the October 10 ceasefire, according to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.

The Israeli military says five of its soldiers have also been killed during the same period.

Media restrictions and limited access in Gaza have prevented AFP from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.









