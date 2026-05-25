Putin, Bahrain king reaffirm cooperation, call for diplomatic solution to Iran crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa reaffirmed Monday their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, finance and humanitarian affairs during a phone conversation.

The two leaders also discussed developments in the Middle East and emphasized the need for a swift political and diplomatic resolution to the crisis surrounding Iran while taking into account the interests of all countries in the region, according to a Kremlin statement published on the Russian social media platform Max.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by US President Donald Trump indefinitely.





