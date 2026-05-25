China urges US, Iran to maintain ‘momentum of de-escalation’

China on Monday urged the US and Iran to continue the "momentum of de-escalation" as potential signs emerged that the war between the two sides could wind down following recent diplomatic contacts.

"China's position on the Iranian situation is very clear. This is a conflict that should never have happened and there is no need for it to continue," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

She was responding to questions about ongoing intense diplomatic efforts toward a potential pact between the US and Iran to permanently end war which began on Feb. 28.

"An earlier solution serves the interests of both the US and Iran, as well as regional countries and the world at large," said Mao.

The spokeswoman stressed it was "important to sustain the momentum of de-escalation, stay committed to the direction of political resolution, and seek a solution through dialogue and consultation that accommodates the concerns of all parties."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that there might be news "maybe today" in the talks between Iran and the US to end the war.

Trump on Saturday held a phone call with regional leaders to discuss ongoing indirect talks with Iran. According to him, an agreement was "largely negotiated" and awaited finalization.

The US and Iran have largely avoided direct attacks since a temporary ceasefire took effect in April, allowing diplomatic outreach on a broader agreement to continue. A ceasefire in the war that began on Feb. 28 was first mediated by Pakistan on April 8.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.





