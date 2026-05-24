News World Clashes reported in Bolivia as authorities move to clear roadblocks

Clashes reported in Bolivia as authorities move to clear roadblocks

DPA WORLD Published May 24,2026 Subscribe

Protests against rising costs of living and against Bolivian President Paz, in El Alto (REUTERS)

Clashes have broken out in Bolivia as police and the military moved to clear roadblocks set up by trade unions and demonstrators in recent weeks, local media reported Sunday.



Officers fired tear gas at demonstrators who were blocking access roads to La Paz, the daily El Deber reported. Demonstrators threw stones and fireworks at officers and soldiers.



For over three weeks, protesting miners, farmers and supporters of left-wing former president Evo Morales have been occupying the access roads to La Paz, which is the country's seat of government. The protests have led to shortages of food, fuel and everyday essentials in the city.



Security forces on Sunday cleared the roadblocks to allow lorries and tankers to pass through. Shortly afterwards, however, the demonstrators set up new roadblocks, according to media reports.



The protests are directed against the rising cost of living and the economic policies of centre-right President Rodrigo Paz, who has been in office since November, bringing an end to almost two decades of left-wing governments in Bolivia.



The South American country has been mired in a deep economic crisis for years, which repeatedly triggers protests.



Paz said in a television interview that he was seeking dialogue with the protest groups. "But everything has its limits."























