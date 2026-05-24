DR Congo reports over 100 Ebola confirmed cases amid surge

Confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease have passed the 100 mark as infections surge in the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a report released Sunday by health authorities.

The report issued by the Communications Ministry showed that as of May 23, the virus had affected 11 health zones in Congo since its outbreak on May 15 in Ituri province, with over 900 suspected cases recorded.

The Ebola epidemic remains active in three provinces, including Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu.

"Health authorities continue surveillance, screening, and awareness activities in the affected areas. Vigilance and adherence to prevention measures remain essential," the ministry said.

At least seven deaths have been confirmed in Congo, according to the World Health Organization.

Three new cases were announced in Uganda on Saturday, bringing to five the total confirmed cases since the current outbreak, the Health Ministry said.

Congolese authorities have suspended social activities in Ituri, the epicenter of the outbreak, including sports, to prevent the spread of Ebola.

Ten countries, including Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Zambia, face the risk of an Ebola outbreak, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The WHO has raised the alert level to "very high," and several countries neighboring Congo have intensified preventive measures to prevent the virus from spreading, including restricting travel from Congo.