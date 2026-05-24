Türkiye condemns terror attack on passenger train in Pakistan

Security officials inspect the site after an explosion that targeted a train in Quetta on May 24, 2026. (AFP)

Türkiye on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting a passenger train in Pakistan's Balochistan province and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was deeply saddened by the casualties caused by the attack earlier in the day.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, and extend our condolences to their families and to the people of Pakistan," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that such attacks targeting the peace and stability of the region are unacceptable under any circumstances and reaffirmed solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

About 28 people were killed and 90 others injured in an explosion on a railway line in Balochistan province on Sunday.

Police said the blast occurred while the train was heading toward the city's cantonment area.

Balochistan, a mineral-rich region and a major route for the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has long faced militant violence linked to separatist groups.