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News World Israeli soldier killed in drone attack from Lebanon

Israeli soldier killed in drone attack from Lebanon

An Israeli soldier was killed and two others were wounded on Saturday when a Hezbollah explosive-laden drone struck forces operating near the Lebanese border.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 23,2026
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ISRAELI SOLDIER KILLED IN DRONE ATTACK FROM LEBANON

One Israeli soldier was killed and two others were injured in northern Israel in an explosive-laden drone attack launched from Lebanon, the Israeli army said on Saturday.

In a statement, the army identified the slain soldier as Noam Hamburger, 23.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that Hamburger was killed when the drone exploded.

The latest incident raises the number of Israeli troops killed in southern Lebanon since Feb. 28 to 22, including three during the past week, according to official Israeli army figures.