Iran says US deal ‘very far, very close’ amid Pakistani mediation efforts

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Saturday that a possible agreement between Tehran and Washington remains "very far, very close," citing what he described as "contradictory" positions by the US side.

"We have experience with contradictory statements from the American side, and they have repeatedly changed their positions," Baghaei told reporters in response to a question on the prospects of reaching an agreement, reported the Iranian Fars news agency.

His remarks came as Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir concluded his visit to Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials.

Baghaei said the Pakistani delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday evening, while Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had already been in the Iranian capital for several days.

"Pakistan has played an important mediating role, and the purpose of this visit was to continue the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States," he said.

Baghaei added that Tehran's current priority is ending what he called the "imposed war," based on Iran's 14-point proposal that has been exchanged several times between the parties.

"The views of the parties have been exchanged regarding its various clauses," he said, adding that discussions continue over disputed wording and unresolved points.

"In recent days, discussions and proposals have been raised regarding certain points and wording over which differences still remain, and some of these issues are still under review and awaiting responses," Baghaei said.

The US and Iran have been negotiating proposals and counterproposals through Islamabad to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as well as tackle concerns over Tehran's nuclear program and its demand for sanctions relief.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that there had been "slight progress" in the talks.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the US postponed renewing attacks on Iran after requests from Gulf leaders, and that serious negotiations were underway.