Zakia Ahmad makes history as 1st Afghan woman to summit Mt. Everest

Zakia Ahmad, also known as "River," made history on Thursday by becoming the first Afghan woman to summit Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain.

Ahmad reached the 8,848-meter peak at 7.20 am local time alongside Nepali guides Dawa Tenzing Sherpa and Phurba Gyaljen Sherpa from Thame village in Nepal's Khumbu region, the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering association, said in a statement.

An Afghan refugee and human rights advocate, Ahmad fled Afghanistan following the return of the Taliban and later resettled in Australia.

Her successful ascent marks a major milestone for Afghanistan and for women climbers from conflict-affected countries, it said.

Supporters described the achievement as a symbol of resilience, courage, and determination for women, refugees, and displaced communities worldwide.

Mount Everest, located in the Himalayas on the border between Nepal and China's Tibet region, continues to attract climbers from around the world despite its extreme altitude and dangerous conditions.

Meanwhile, Pakistani mountaineer Salman Ateeque also successfully summited Mount Everest on Thursday, marking another major milestone for Pakistan's mountaineering community, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said.

The accomplishment came exactly one year after Ateeque climbed Mount Manaslu, the world's eighth-highest mountain, with Alpine Club Vice President Karrar Haidri praising his "determination, courage, and passion" as an inspiration for young adventurers across Pakistan.