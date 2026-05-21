UK summons Israeli envoy, expresses 'deep concern' over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

Britain summoned the Israeli envoy Thursday to express concern, and demanded an explanation over the treatment of Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla activists.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said it has summoned the Israeli charge d'affaires following the "inflammatory video posted by Israeli (National Security) Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir."

"The summoning reflects the UK's strong condemnation of his conduct in taunting those involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla. This behaviour violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity for people," it noted.

The statement added: "We are also deeply concerned by the detention conditions depicted and have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities."

The Foreign Office underlined that it made clear their obligations to protect the rights of all those involved.

Saying that the flotilla's attempt to deliver aid underlines the severity of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, it stressed that Israel must ensure significantly more aid can enter safely and at scale through land routes.

"We are in contact with the families of a number of British nationals involved and stand ready to provide consular support at any time," said the statement.

Ben-Gvir posted the video on social media Wednesday, showing himself taunting the pro-Palestinian activists, who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The minister sparked outrage both domestically and internationally after he posted the minute-long video.

Israeli forces attacked the aid mission in international waters on Monday and detained all activists on board.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.





