Iran football team starts US visa process in Türkiye

Iran's national football team on Thursday submitted visa applications at the US Embassy in Ankara ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, local media reported.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Members of the Iranian squad arrived at the embassy in the Turkish capital to complete the visa procedures.

As they left the building, players smiled when reporters asked whether their applications had been approved.

The team has been holding a training camp in the Turkish resort city of Antalya since May 19.

Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, first vice president of the Iranian Football Federation, previously said the squad would travel to Ankara to complete both US and Canadian visa procedures for all team members.

He added that several foreign-based players were also expected to join the delegation for the process and other formalities.





