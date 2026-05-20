Putin says Russia-China relations at 'unprecedentedly high level' amid surging bilateral trade

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that relations between Russia and China have reached "an unprecedentedly high level" while bilateral trade has increased more than thirtyfold over the past 25 years.

Speaking at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, Putin described Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dear friend," recalling a Chinese proverb that "if friends have not seen each other for one day, it feels as though three autumns have passed."

"I fondly recall participating together last year in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II," he added.

Putin said at the opening of negotiations in the Fujian Hall of the Great Hall of the People that relations between Russia and China had reached "an unprecedentedly high level" and now "serve as a model of partnership."

The Russian leader highlighted that 20 years ago Russia and China signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, which he described as "a foundational interstate document that laid the foundation for cooperation in all fields and remains fully relevant today."

"Today, our relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level, exemplifying genuine comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," he said.

Putin pointed out that the Russian delegation comprises "a substantial portion of the Russian government," business leaders, and representatives of public and educational organizations.

"As agreed with the chairman, we will commence our work by discussing key issues of bilateral interaction, focusing primarily on the economy, followed by negotiations involving delegations, as proposed by the chairman," he said.

Despite external challenges, the economic cooperation between Russia and China remains strong, and trade has grown over 30 times in 25 years, Putin said.

"Even amid adverse external factors, our economic cooperation and commercial collaboration exhibit robust dynamics. Over a quarter-century, trade volume has grown more than thirtyfold, consistently surpassing the benchmark of $200 billion annually for several consecutive years," he emphasized.

"The cornerstone of economic cooperation is Sino-Russian energy collaboration. Despite crises in the Middle East, Russia remains a reliable supplier of resources, while China remains a responsible consumer," he said.

According to him, large-scale joint initiatives in industry, agriculture, transportation, and high technology are now priorities in the bilateral ties.

"Humanitarian links are also expanding dynamically. Following successful Years of Culture, the next phase focuses on education cooperation. This is the tenth cross-border theme-oriented project that we are opening together today," he said."

Putin also praised the introduction of visa-free travel between Russia and China, noting this decision contributed to strengthening humanitarian ties.

The Russian-Chinese cooperation in foreign policy serves as one of the main stabilizing factors on the international stage, he said.

"Together with our Chinese friends, we champion cultural diversity and respect for sovereign development of states, aiming to shape a more just and democratic world order. Amidst the current tense international situation, our close partnership is particularly vital," he said.

Moscow and Beijing enhance coordination within the UN, BRICS, G20, and other forums, Putin noted.

"We will continue active engagement with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), proudly marking its 25th anniversary this year, which has proven to be an excellent example of fair problem-solving and fostering integration in our vast common region," he said.

He also reaffirmed his intention to attend the 2026 APEC Summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in November, and invited Xi to visit Russia next year.

"We fully support China's presidency of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Forum this year and, on our part, confirm our readiness to participate in the summit of this format in Shenzhen in November. Certainly, we invite you, dear friend, to visit the Russian Federation next year," he said.

According to Putin, Moscow and Beijing continue to advocate "cultural and civilizational diversity" and respect for the sovereign development paths of states.