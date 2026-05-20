Poland voices 'great concern' over Israeli attack on Gaza-bound flotilla

Poland on Wednesday expressed concern over Israeli actions against Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla activists, and expects urgent clarification from Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it is "observing with great concern the actions" taken by the Israeli armed forces against activists participating in the voyage of the Global Sumud Flotilla, whose declared goal is to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"Respect for international law, including the international law of the sea and international humanitarian law, is the duty of all states," it noted.

Mentioning that one of the fundamental principles of the law of the sea is the freedom of navigation on the high seas, the statement underlined that it ships are subject to the exclusive authority and jurisdiction of the flag state.

"This freedom cannot be restricted or violated by other states," said the ministry, citing reports of the detention of Polish citizens who were on board one of the ships belonging to the aid mission.

"We express hope that their safety will not be violated and that the rights to which they are entitled will be fully respected."

The ministry added Poland expects an "urgent clarification" of all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the operation by the Israeli force on the high seas.

Global Sumud Flotilla on Tuesday said all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel. Together they were carrying 428 people from 44 countries, including 78 Turkish citizens.