UN reports 'significant' Israeli air, ground activity in southern Lebanon

Damage at the site of a reported Hezbollah paramedic center a day after an Israeli airstrike hit the village of Maashouk, southern Lebanon, 20 May 2026. (EPA Photo)

The UN reported Wednesday that there is "significant" Israeli air and ground activity across southern Lebanon, including airstrikes, armored movements and shelling near populated areas.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that "the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon are continuing to observe significant air and ground activity across the area of operations, including multiple Israeli airstrikes yesterday in the vicinity of a number of towns in sector west, as well as a number of towns in sector east."

According to Lebanese authorities, 19 people, including three children, were killed Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes, he said.

Dujarric noted that UN peacekeepers recorded 348 incidents attributed to Israeli forces and 23 trajectories attributed to Hezbollah, "with seven projectile interceptions observed in the area of operations."

He also said United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel observed "a drone attack, apparently by a first-person-view drone, around 200 meters (656 feet) from the UNIFIL headquarters in the vicinity of Naqoura Sector West."

"Peacekeepers continue to observe extensive Israeli defense military activity across the area of operations," said Dujarric, describing "high-density armored movements, large-scale engineering works, and sustained logistical traffic, alongside persistent artillery, shelling, mortars, and rocket impacts."

He urged all parties to respect a ceasefire deal and comply with international humanitarian law.